Secret insults that President Barack Obama uttered to donors and advisers about his successor have been revealed in a new book, The Guardian reports.

While Mr Obama often avoided, for the most part, issuing any public insults against President Donald Trump during the Republican's four years in office, the Democrat reportedly didn't hold back in private when speaking to confidantes.

"Madman", a "racist, sexist pig", "that f***ing lunatic", and a "corrupt motherf***er" were all terms Mr Obama used when referring to the Republican president, according to a new book entitled Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, which was written by The Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Prior to winning the presidency in 2016, Mr Trump was known for making critical statements against Mr Obama, including pushing a racist birther conspiracy by demanding to see the president's birth certificate.

But Mr Obama remained more quiet about his opinions of his successor.

Mr Dovere reports that Mr Obama actually preferred his successor as the potential president over Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who was the runner-up in the Republican primary in 2016. But that opinion quickly changed in 2017, according to the book, after Mr Trump took office.

"He's a madman," Mr Obama reportedly said when speaking to donors.

Then the criticism got even darker and happened more often, according to the book, with Mr Obama calling the 45th president a “f***ing lunatic” and stating he “didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig” in office.

The strongest remark from Mr Obama came following reports that Mr Trump was speaking to foreign leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, without any of his aides on the call.

“That corrupt motherf***er,” Mr Obama reportedly said.

Several bombshell revelations have been reported in the book, including First Lady Jill Biden saying now-Vice President Kamala Harris should “go f*** herself” following the infamous debate-stage attack against Joe Biden during the 2020 Demorcratic Party presidential primaries.

This statement from Mrs Biden reportedly came during a phone call with supporters, according to the book.

Ms Harris also reportedly keeps a “keeps a list of enemy journalists and other politicians who don’t fully understand her.”