Oklahoma state House votes to make abortion illegal with punishment up to 10 years in jail

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said that he will sign the bill, which would be among nation’s strictest

Abe Asher
Tuesday 05 April 2022 20:51
Comments
(Independent)

The Oklahoma state House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion in the state punishable by up to 10 years in jail. Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in