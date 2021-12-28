Oklahoma governor says he will not receive Covid booster vaccine

Stitt was the first governor to contract Covid-19 last year

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 28 December 2021 20:27
(Getty Images)

Republican Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt said that he would not receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine despite multiple health officials in the state urging the booster to stave off the Omicron variant, The Oklahoman reported.

Mr Stitt was the first governor to test positive for Covid-19 last year as his state took a fairly lenient policy towards Covid-related restrictions.

But when asked by a local reporter, Mr Stitt said that he had already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and had no intention of receiving further vaccination.

“I'm perfectly healthy, and my doctor hasn't told me I need to get it,” he said. The governor was vaccinated in March.

In November, interim Oklahoma Health Commissioner Keith Reed urged vaccinations to combat a winter surge of the virus.

“We encourage all eligible Oklahomans to get their booster doses for additional protection before gathering with friends and family this holiday season,” he said.

The state’s chief medical officer Dr Gitanjali Pai also urged people to receive a booster vaccine in the same news release.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and have been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness or hospitalization,” she said. “Studies show that booster doses offer an additional layer of protection from known variants.”

Roughly 53.3 per cent of Oklahoma’s population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Mayo Clinic. About 65 per cent of Oklahomans have received at least one dose.

