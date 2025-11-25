Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a mandate requiring that the Bible be taught in schools after state education officials said the mandate will not be enforced.

In a 6-2 decision released Monday, the court declared the issue moot after state education officials said they are nullifying 2024 mandates issued by Ryan Walters, the former state superintendent who resigned earlier this year, according to the Oklahoma Voice. In June and July 2024, Walters issued directives requiring that Oklahoma schools incorporate the Bible into the curriculum for grades 5 through 12.

“The Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments,” his June 2024 order reads. “They will be referenced as an appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, comparative religion, or the like, as well as for their substantial influence on our nation’s founders and the foundational principles of our Constitution.”

Superintendent Lindel Fields and other Oklahoma education officials have nullified and rescinded the mandates, as well as “Requests for Proposal (RFPs) concerning the purchase of Bibles (both of which were previously withdrawn) and the purchase of biblically-based character education materials,” according to this week’s decision

The Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging a mandate requiring schools to teach the Bible, after state officials said they are not enforcing it ( Getty Images )

Fields took over as state superintendent after Walters resigned two months ago. Oklahoma residents will elect their next state superintendent in the November 2026 general election.

The decision comes after more than two dozen Oklahoma residents challenged Walters’ mandates in a lawsuit filed in October 2024. They argued Walters’ orders violated the state Constitution’s ban on state-established religion, the Oklahoma Voice reports.

The residents were represented by attorneys from Americans United for Separation of Church and State; the American Civil Liberties Union; the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation; the Freedom from Religion Foundation; and the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law & Justice.

The attorneys praised the decision in a joint statement shared with The Independent.

“We are pleased that Superintendent Fields abandoned former Superintendent Walters’ attempts to incorporate the Bible into the public-school curriculum, to place Bibles in classrooms, and to buy Bibles and biblical-instructional materials with state tax dollars and distribute them to public schools,” the attorneys said.

“We are also happy with the statement by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in today’s order confirming that Fields has “resci[nded] and nullifi[ed]” these Walters policies,” they added. “Fields’ actions and the Supreme Court’s order mean that Oklahoma families and students – not politicians – will get to decide if, when and how to engage with the Bible.”

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Education told The Independent the court “correctly determined the issues are moot.”

“Superintendent Fields has rescinded the directives, and the department has not and will not issue a request for proposals,” the spokesperson said. “We remain committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Since Bibles are already available in most Oklahoma schools, students and teachers continue to have access to those resources.”