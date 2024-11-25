Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Trump White House official Olivia Troye has issued a stark warning for women entering the incoming administration.

“TheTrump White House’s chauvinistic male-dominated culture will be exacerbated by the presence of Elon Musk, JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, and other ‘bros’ in positions of authority or influence,” Troye, who served as former Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, wrote on her Substack on Thursday.

“It will be an intimidating environment, but stay true to your values, even when it is uncomfortable or unpopular. Remember, you have only yourself to face in the mirror every day.”

Since leaving the administration, Troye has become an outspoken critic of Trump and campaigned on behalf of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in 2024.

In her post, Troye also urged women to seek out female allies and warned that they would face the “male gaze” and “locker room talk” in the administration. The latter phrase is a reference to Donald Trump’s defense after the Access Hollywood tape, in which he said a recording of him bragging about groping women was exaggerated macho banter.

“It’s beyond time for Olivia Troye to go back to doing whatever the hell she was doing before she threw her integrity in the toilet to get her face on liberal television because she clearly has no idea what she’s talking about,” Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told The Independent.

Former Trump administration official Olivia Troye warned women joining the administration of a ‘bro culture’ and ‘locker room talk’ ( EPA )

“President Trump just selected the first female Chief of Staff in history and I’m greatly looking forward to serving as the youngest Press Secretary in history. He has also chosen several other women to serve in his Cabinet, and there will be thousands of strong, independent women who fill the ranks across his Administration. President Trump empowers women and anyone who has their head on straight can see that.”

Multiple members of and nominees in the new administration have been accused of sexual misconduct towards women, including Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, and since-withdrawn attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz. They have all denied wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crimes related to the allegations.

A jury found Trump liable for sex abuse against former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.