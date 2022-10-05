Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of OPEC+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.

“It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement,” she told reporters.

More follows....