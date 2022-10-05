White House blasts OPEC saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement
Oil producers’ announcement could drive up costs at worst possible time for Democrats
The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of OPEC+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.
Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.
“It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement,” she told reporters.
More follows....
