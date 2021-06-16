Osama Bin Laden’s niece trolls Biden with ‘Trump Won’ sign at Geneva summit

The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has repeatedly expressed her support for Donald Trump

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 16 June 2021 21:43
<p>Noor bin Ladin, niece of the terrorist Osama Bin Laden, waved a ‘Trump Won’ flag outside the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, Switzerland</p>

(Instagram/Noor Bin Ladin)

As President Joe Biden met with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Osama Bin Laden’s niece was outside waving a “Trump Won” flag.

Videos show Noor bin Ladin, 34, standing on a boat in Geneva, Switzerland waving the flag. The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has expressed her support for Donald Trump in the past, and has said she believes he won the 2020 election.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

