Osama Bin Laden’s niece trolls Biden with ‘Trump Won’ sign at Geneva summit
The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has repeatedly expressed her support for Donald Trump
Nathan Place
Wednesday 16 June 2021 21:43 comments
New York
As President Joe Biden met with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Osama Bin Laden’s niece was outside waving a “Trump Won” flag.
Videos show Noor bin Ladin, 34, standing on a boat in Geneva, Switzerland waving the flag. The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has expressed her support for Donald Trump in the past, and has said she believes he won the 2020 election.
