Osama Bin Laden’s niece trolls Biden with ‘Trump Won’ sign at Geneva summit

As President Joe Biden met with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Osama Bin Laden’s niece was outside waving a “Trump Won” flag.

Videos show Noor bin Ladin, 34, standing on a boat in Geneva, Switzerland waving the flag. The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has expressed her support for Donald Trump in the past, and has said she believes he won the 2020 election.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow