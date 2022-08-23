Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign mocked John Fetterman for having suffered a stroke earlier this year, saying that if his Democratic opponent had eaten vegetables, he would not have had one.

Rachel Tripp, a communications adviser to the Oz campaign, spoke to Business Insider in response to a question about the infamous video of Dr Oz shopping for crudité.