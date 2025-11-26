Ozempic and cancer drugs among 15 getting lower prices through Medicaid, feds say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s administration announced that Medicare will pay reduced prices for 15 prescription drugs, including commonly used weight-loss and cancer medications.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services revealed that the reduced drug prices are expected to save the government about $12 billion on Medicare spending compared with last year.

“President Trump directed us to stop at nothing to lower health care costs for the American people,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a news release. “As we work to Make America Healthy Again, we will use every tool at our disposal to deliver affordable health care to seniors.”

The new “maximum fair prices” for the drugs will take effect on January 1, 2027, raising the total number of medications with negotiated prices to 25 when added to the 10 announced by former President Joe Biden’s administration last year.

open image in gallery The Trump administration announced that Medicare will pay lower prices for 15 drugs, including weight-loss and cancer medications. ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery One of the cancer drugs, Ibrance, is manufactured by Pfizer. ( Getty Images )

Included in the program are weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy and cancer drugs Xtandi, Pomalyst and Ibrance.

The others are: Trelegy Ellipta, an inhaler; Ofev, used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; Linzess, which treats chronic constipation; Calquence, used for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Austedo and Austedo XR, which treat movement disorders; Breo Ellipta, used for asthma; Tradjenta, a diabetes medication; Xifaxan, used for hepatic encephalopathy; Vraylar, which treats bipolar disorder and schizophrenia; Janumet and Janumet XR, which treat diabetes; and Otezla, a medication for psoriatic arthritis.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by Biden in 2022, made the negotiated prices possible. The legislation granted the health secretary the authority to bargain directly on behalf of Medicaid.

But, Trump administration officials framed their negotiation efforts as more aggressive than those carried out under Biden.

“This year’s results stand in stark contrast to last year’s,” CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said. “Using the same process with a bolder direction, we have achieved substantially better outcomes for taxpayers.”

CMS said that the new prices will save people enrolled in Medicare prescription drug coverage about $685 million in out-of-pocket costs. About 66 million Americans get their health coverage from Medicare.

open image in gallery The Trump administration claims the reduced price will save them $12 billion in Medicare spending compared to last year. ( Getty/iStock )

That said, most people covered by Medicare probably won’t see immediate savings from the new pricing because their out-of-pocket drug costs are already capped, according to The New York Times. Starting in 2027, the maximum they’ll pay for medications taken at home will be about $2,200.

Recent polls show that the vast majority of Americans support enabling the government to negotiate lower drug prices.

The announcement comes as the roughly 24 million people who buy insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces are set to see their premiums increase when ACA subsidies expire at the end of December.

This week, Trump suggested he may be open to extending the Obamacare subsidies, telling reporters “Some kind of an extension may be necessary to get something else done.” However, he also labeled Obamacare as disastrous and said, “I’d rather not extend them at all.”

And, it’s not just those enrolled with Obamacare who are set to see higher costs. About 165 million Americans with employer-backed health insurance could see prices surge due to myriad factors like inflation and health care company consolidation.