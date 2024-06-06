Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US ‘strongly condemns’ Palestinian journalist attack in Israel

Also warns of ‘dire consequences’ for Israeli security if the Palestinian Authority collapses

John Bowden
Washington DC
,Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 06 June 2024 19:45
Young men on the march grab a journalist during a march commemorating Jerusalem Day
Young men on the march grab a journalist during a march commemorating Jerusalem Day (AFP via Getty Images)

The US has weighed in on disturbing footage of Israeli right-wing activists attacking a Palestinian journalist during Jerusalem Day marches in East Jerusalem.

The footage began circulating late Tuesday, and on Wednesday the Biden administration expressed their shock and called for those responsible to be prosecuted.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at the department’s daily press briefing that US officials have seen the video and photographic footage of the attacks and said the US “strongly condemns” what happened.

“Journalists and media workers are essential to democracy. They should not be attacked anywhere in the world, including in Israel, for doing their jobs, said Miller, who added that the US expects Israel to “uphold its stated commitment to human rights and press freedom” and to “protect journalists from these kinds of assaults.”

“If there are violations of criminal law, we expect people to be fully held accountable,” he added.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in