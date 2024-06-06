US ‘strongly condemns’ Palestinian journalist attack in Israel

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US has weighed in on disturbing footage of Israeli right-wing activists attacking a Palestinian journalist during Jerusalem Day marches in East Jerusalem.

The footage began circulating late Tuesday, and on Wednesday the Biden administration expressed their shock and called for those responsible to be prosecuted.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at the department’s daily press briefing that US officials have seen the video and photographic footage of the attacks and said the US “strongly condemns” what happened.

“Journalists and media workers are essential to democracy. They should not be attacked anywhere in the world, including in Israel, for doing their jobs, said Miller, who added that the US expects Israel to “uphold its stated commitment to human rights and press freedom” and to “protect journalists from these kinds of assaults.”

“If there are violations of criminal law, we expect people to be fully held accountable,” he added.

