Bondi claims DOJ is reviewing ‘tens of thousands’ of videos of Epstein with children, but no one seems to know what they are

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weeks after Pam Bondi claimed federal officials were reviewing “tens of thousands” of videos of Jeffrey Epstein with children, as part of the notorious Epstein files, it remains unclear what exactly the Attorney General was referring to.

In May, Bondi attributed delays in releasing the next batch of documents in the government’s investigation into Epstein to FBI agents spending time reviewing thousands of videos that featured the late disgraced financier “with children or child porn.”

Bondi was under pressure from the public, including a number of high-profile conservative influencers, to release the information that President Donald Trump promised during his campaign after a disappointing first drop.

But, court documents in the government’s case against Epstein, as well as the case against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, make no mention of a trove of videos featuring Epstein with underage people, according to those with knowledge of the proceedings.

A lawyer who represented Epstein, as well as a lawyer who represented Maxwell, told the Associated Press they had no memory of such evidence, though they could not rule out its existence entirely.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the FBI was reviewing ‘tens of thousands’ of videos that showed Epstein with underage people ( Getty Images )

“I don’t recall personally ever having that kind of discussion,” Marc Fernich, a lawyer who represented Epstein before his death, told AP. “It’s not something I ever heard about.”

Jeffrey Pagliuca, a lawyer who represented Maxwell, told AP that they “were never provided with any of those materials.”

“I suspect if they existed, we would have seen them, and I’ve never seen them, so I have no idea what she’s talking about,” Pagliuca said.

Even FBI Director Kash Patel appeared to minimize the existence of such blatantly incriminating videos last month while speaking with podcast host Joe Rogan.

“If there was a video of some guy, or gal, committing felonies on an island and I’m in charge, don’t you think you’d see it?” Patel said.

While Patel did not clearly state that the videos did not exist, he did agree that the “narrative” about such videos of Epstein committing crimes may not be “accurate.”

The Independent has asked the Department of Justice for comment.

open image in gallery The Trump administration initially gave conservative influencers access to the first drop in the Epstein Files, but it proved to be disappointing and filled with information already known ( AFP via Getty Images )

The videos Bondi referenced may exist and just have remained shrouded from the public or the government’s case against Epstein and Maxwell.

One civil case, brought by Jane Doe against J.P. Morgan Chase, reviewed by AP, could offer a clue.

The court filing says Epstein’s estate was revealed to have located an unspecified number of videos and photos that it said might contain child sex abuse material. But even that remains shrouded in secrecy with lawyers involved in that civil case saying a protective order prevents them from discussing it.

The filing suggests a discovery of recordings after the criminal cases had concluded, but if that’s what Bondi was referencing, the Justice Department has not said.

The Trump administration has yet to release the next batch of documents in the government’s investigation into Epstein. It’s unclear when they may do that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.