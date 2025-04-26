Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journalists can be subject to court orders and search warrants for their phone records, notes and testimony as Donald Trump’s administration tries to hunt down “unauthorized disclosures” to reporters, according to a new memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The measure reverses Department of Justice policy under Joe Biden’s administration, which intended to protect freedom of the press from government interference and unlawful intimidation.

But an internal Justice Department memo from Bondi’s office claims that dropping the policy is necessary to prevent the release of not just “classified” information but “privileged and other sensitive information” — a much broader set of information that civil rights advocates fear could open reporters to law enforcement scrutiny for typical newsgathering, including revealing sources.

“Some of the most consequential reporting in U.S. history — from Watergate to warrantless wiretapping after 9/11 — was and continues to be made possible because reporters have been able to protect the identities of confidential sources and uncover and report stories that matter to people across the political spectrum,” Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press president Bruce D. Brown said in a statement.

“We’ll wait to see what the policy looks like, but we know reporters will still do their jobs, and there is no shortage of legal support to back them up,” he added.

Prosecutors can use court orders and search warrants to “compel production of information and testimony by and relating to the news media,” according to the memo.

The policy also states that members of the press are “presumptively entitled to advance notice of such investigative activities,” and subpoenas are to be “narrowly drawn.” Warrants must also include “protocols designed to limit the scope of intrusion into potentially protected materials or newsgathering activities.”

Before deciding whether to subpoena news organizations, prosecutors must determined whether there’s a reasonable basis to believe that a crime has been committed and that the information the government is seeking is needed for prosecution, according to the memo

But “the Justice Department will not tolerate unauthorized disclosures that undermine President Trump’s policies, victimize government agencies, and cause harm to the American people,” Bondi wrote.

The policy advances Trump’s antagonistic relationship with the press after he spent three campaigns and his time in office raging against journalists and publishers he labels “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.”

Last year, he demanded congressional Republicans block the bipartisan Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act, or PRESS Act, which intended to enshrine that Biden-era Justice Department policy protecting journalists’ information.

“REPUBLICANS MUST KILL THIS BILL!” Trump wrote on Truth Social last year.

During his first term in office, Trump’s attorney general William Barr had secretly pursued records from reporters at CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Attorney General Merrick Garland later issued a rule that banned prosecutors from trying to seize records and notes from reporters.

The PRESS Act was ultimately shelved.

“Every Democrat who put the PRESS Act on the back burner when they had the opportunity to pass a bipartisan bill codifying journalist-source confidentiality should be ashamed,” Freedom of the Press Foundation director of advocacy Seth Stern said in a statement.

Trump has threatened to revoke broadcast licenses for news networks over critical coverage and is currently suing CBS for $10 billion over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

Trump’s Federal Communications Commission’s chair Brendan Carr has launched probes into public broadcasters and revived complaints against network news outlets. The administration is also mulling drastic cuts to public media and has tried to squeeze the Associated Press and other press agencies out of the White House.

Trump and administration officials have also raged against “leaks” as the White House combats stories that have lifted the veil on decision-making around the fate of embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the president’s anti-immigration agenda, tariff policy and legal blowback against the administration, among other issues.

Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard said this week that she was making a trio of “criminal” referrals to the Justice Department over alleged leaks to the press.

In 2022, Trump suggested that a person who leaked a draft of a Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be imprisoned, despite not breaking any laws, and said they are “going to be the bride of a prisoner.”

“Everyone predicted this would happen in a second Trump administration, yet politicians in a position to prevent it prioritized empty rhetoric over putting up a meaningful fight,” Stern added. “Because of them, a president who threatens journalists with prison rape for protecting their sources and says reporting critically on his administration should be illegal can and almost certainly will abuse the legal system to investigate and prosecute his critics and the journalists they talk to.”