Anger as Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak takes photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Game show host Pat Sajak has been slammed after taking a photograph with lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune host was attacked on social media after the picture with the controversial congresswoman from Georgia surfaced on Twitter.

The undated picture was apparently taken earlier this month, according to TMZ.com.

It was initially tweeted by the Patriot Takes account on Twitter, which states it monitors “right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy.”

“Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and (Right Side Broadcasting Network) reporter Bryan Glenn,” the account wrote in the tweet that included the photo.

“It’s only been 8 months since Marjorie Taylor Greene gave the keynote at a Nazi rally where the organizer praised Adolf Hitler,” tweeted filmmaker documentary filmmaker Jeremy Newberger.

“So by all means, Pat Sajak, take some selfies with her. Looks like the Wheel of Fortune is morally bankrupt.”

Diana Gonzalez, the Director Of Media Relations at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, wrote that she would no longer watch Wheel of Fortune.

“The company you keep is quite unfortunate @patsajak. (Sic) Will be changing the channel when you spin the wheel,” she tweeted.

Temple University Professor and BET News host, Marc Lamont Hill, also tweeted his disappointment in Sajak, writing, “First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts trash?”

Woolery, a former game show host, hit the headlines when he tweeted that “Everyone is lying” about Covid-19 during the pandemic before his own son got the virus.