VIDEO FOR YOU: Vermont's Leahy troubled by Pelosi assault

The Associated Press is offering the following video of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont reflecting on his friendship with Paul Pelosi in light of the attack Pelosi suffered from an intruder Friday in his San Francisco home.

Vermont's Leahy troubled by Pelosi assault

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont reflected on his friendship with Paul Pelosi on Friday in light of the attack Pelosi suffered from an intruder in his San Francisco home.

Pelosi was severely beaten with a hammer by the suspect, David Depape, as police entered the Pelosi’s home at 2:30 a.m.

“I’ve known Paul forever,” said Leahy, the Senate president pro tempore and third in the presidential line of succession. “My mother is first generation Italian-American and so we ... call ourselves the Italians gathering here.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington during the time of her husband’s attack. She was slated to attend a fundraising event for the Human Rights Campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday but has since canceled her appearance.

Leahy appeared troubled by the news about Paul Pelosi and reflected on how the act of violence resonates within his state of Vermont.

“Half of the time in Vermont we don’t even lock our doors,” Leahy said.

Leahy also spoke about the upcoming midterm election and said he hopes the Democrats can hold onto the Senate.

