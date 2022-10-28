Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

VIDEO FOR YOU: Vermont's Leahy troubled by Pelosi assault

Via AP news wire
Saturday 29 October 2022 00:58
United States Egypt Military Aid
United States Egypt Military Aid
(Bloomberg)

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The Associated Press is offering the following video of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont reflecting on his friendship with Paul Pelosi in light of the attack Pelosi suffered from an intruder Friday in his San Francisco home. Use it on your broadcasts, websites, social media platforms and elsewhere.

__

GET THE VIDEO:

Vermont’s Leahy troubled by Pelosi assault

Recommended

___

FIND AP’S LATEST:

Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers

___

PUBLISH THIS:

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont reflected on his friendship with Paul Pelosi on Friday in light of the attack Pelosi suffered from an intruder in his San Francisco home.

Pelosi was severely beaten with a hammer by the suspect, David Depape, as police entered the Pelosi’s home at 2:30 a.m.

“I’ve known Paul forever,” said Leahy, the Senate president pro tempore and third in the presidential line of succession. “My mother is first generation Italian-American and so we ... call ourselves the Italians gathering here.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington during the time of her husband’s attack. She was slated to attend a fundraising event for the Human Rights Campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday but has since canceled her appearance.

Leahy appeared troubled by the news about Paul Pelosi and reflected on how the act of violence resonates within his state of Vermont.

“Half of the time in Vermont we don’t even lock our doors,” Leahy said.

Leahy also spoke about the upcoming midterm election and said he hopes the Democrats can hold onto the Senate.

Recommended

___

Video For You is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in