Patrick Leahy: Longest-serving current Senator not seeking re-election
The Senator was elected in 1974 and is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Eric Garcia
Monday 15 November 2021 15:53 comments
Democratic Sen Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving Senator currently in office, announced Monday that he would not seek reelection.
Mr Leahy is currently the Senate President Pro Tempore, meaning he is third in line to the presidency, and chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He made the announcement on Monday in a press conference.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies