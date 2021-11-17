Paul Gosar news - live: House to vote on censure of Republican over violent AOC anime video
Pelosi wants consequences, but Republicans are circling the wagons
Congressman Paul Gosar remains in hot water after tweeting an anime video that depicted the brutal slaying of a monster which bore the likeness of a fellow member of Congress, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In the same video, Mr Gosar was seen threatening another beast bearing the face of President Joe Biden with a sword.
The Arizona Republican has insisted the videos were jokes aimed at reaching a younger audience, and that he did not mean to glorify or threaten violence against his political opponents. But his statements haven’t satisfied Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, not to mention Ms Ocasio-Cortez herself.
On Tuesday, Ms Pelosi made it clear that she would seek consequences as the House leader against Mr Gosar for his conduct, including his potential removal from the House Oversight Committee. Ms Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the same panel.
“[H]e made threats, suggestions about harming a member of Congress,” said Ms Pelosi to reporters. “That is an insult...not only an endangerment of that member of Congress, but an insult to the institution of the House of Representatives. We cannot have members joking about murdering each other as well as threatening the president of the United States.”
Pelosi: Gosar’s comments created an ‘emergency’
The House Speaker showed no signs of slowing her pursuit of tangible consequences for Mr Gosar on Wednesday, telling reporters the situation was an “emergency.”
Ms Pelosi said that she is moving forward with a resolution to censure Mr Gosar, a formal rebuke from the House that has not occurred since 2010. The resolution would also strip Mr Gosar of his committee assignments.
”We have to address it immediately, and I’m so pleased that our members understand that this is central to our work in Congress that we protect the integrity of the House, of the institution, but also the lives of our members,” said Ms Pelosi on Wednesday.
Republicans are expected to oppose the measure, but do not have the votes to stop it from passing if Democrats vote on a party line to approve it.
