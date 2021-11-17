Just two Republican members of Congress voted in favor of a measure to censure far-right GOP Congressman Paul Gosar on Wednesday over his posting of a video depicting the animated murder of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two GOPers who have bucked party leadership on issues ranging from the impeachment of former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, voted in favor of the resolution to censure Mr Gosar and strip him of his committee membership.

A fellow Republican, Rep David Joyce, voted “present” on the resolution, but every other member of the GOP House caucus opposed it.

