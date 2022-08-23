Pelosi’s husband pleas guilty to DUI charge in California

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in California on Tuesday for charges going back to May, Fox News reported.

Mr Pelosi was sentenced to serve five days in jail but Judge Joseph Solga said that he earned credit for serving four days already, since he served two actual days in jail and received two days for good behavior credits. The last day will be served through an eight-hour work programme.

The House Speaker and Mr Pelosi married in 1963 and have five grown children. He will also have to take part in a three-month drunk driving program, have one year with an ignition interlock device and serve three years of probation.

Mr Pelosi pleaded guilty to violating California Vehicle Code 23153(a), which prohibits driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and causing harm to a person, after his 2021 Porsche and another driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in a crash after he allegedly hit another vehicle. Another charge was dropped in the interest of justice.

Amanda Bevins, his lawyer, was present for the sentencing, but Mr Pelosi wasn’t. Mr Pelosi initially pleaded not guilty to charges after he allegedly hit the other vehicle on 28 May. He reportedly gave responding officers his California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation card. The charity supports police but said it would be reviewing Mr Pelosi’s membership.

He pleaded not guilty to DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 per cent or higher, which would result in five years probation and a minimum of five days in jail.

Ms Pelosi called the case, a “private matter.”