JFK-created Peace Corps preps for ‘significant restructuring efforts’ as DOGE targets humanitarian group
The 65-year-old Peace Corps is undergoing “significant restructuring efforts” as the Trump Administration implements its “America First“ campaign promise.
Peace Corps staffers have been warned about “significant restructuring efforts” following a review by the Department of Government Efficiency as the Trump Administration focuses on bringing American resources back home.
The agency has been given a second opportunity for a government buyout as the Washington, D.C., headquarters, with nearly 800 employees, prepares for departmental cuts ranging from 50 percent to 80 percent, according to an email sent to staffers from chief executive Allison Greene, as reported by The Guardian.
Greene referred to the second deferred resignation program as "DRP 2.0,” while DOGE leader Elon Musk called it a “fork in the road” buyout. The program was offered to direct hire and expert staff from April 28 to May 6. This option allowed employees to resign or retire while on paid administrative leave until September 30.
The Peace Corps may reduce its global staff by 25 percent, potentially closing some of its 60 international posts, which supporters warn could weaken the agency’s core mission of supporting over 3,000 volunteers.
Greene’s memo said the cuts will only affect Peace Corps staffers, not volunteers.
“The agency will remain operational and continue to recruit, place, and train volunteers, while continuing to support their health, safety and security, and effective service,” a Peace Corps spokesperson told The Guardian on April 28, confirming DOGE started the cuts that day.
The Independent has connected representatives for the Peace Corps for comment.
Founded by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, the Peace Corps sends volunteers to partner with communities in other countries to promote development and foster goodwill with focuses on education, health, and economic development.
With a 2024 fiscal year budget of around $430 million, the Peace Corps makes up less than a tenth of a percent of the total federal budget.
