Pelosi to create committee on Capitol riot after Republicans blocked commission, reports say

Nancy Pelosi is to create a select committee on the Capitol riot after Republicans blocked a 9/11-style commission, reports say.

The House speaker told Democratic colleagues of her intent at a private leadership meeting on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The committee will be created after Republican Senators refused to back a bipartisan commission to investigate the violent attack on Donald Trump’s supporters on 6 January.

Five people, including a US Capitol police officer, died when the one-term president’s supporters tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mr Trump was impeached for a historic second time in the wake of the violence, but not enough Republicans voted to convict him at his Senate trial.

Ms Pelosi does not need Republican support to establish the committee.

She made the announcement behind closed doors to the House’s Steering and Policy Committee, sources told CNN.

More than 400 people are facing charges in federal court following the insurrection.