Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid after attending White House event with Biden

Covid breakthrough infections continue to vex top levels of government

John Bowden
Thursday 07 April 2022 16:48
Comments
(independent)

Breakthrough Covid-19 infections continue to befall top officials in Washington DC as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the latest to announce a positive Covid test result on Thursday.

The Speaker’s announcement came just before her scheduled weekly press conference, which was canceled in response.

Ms Pelosi “is currently asymptomatic,” a top aide tweeted, and had already received a booster shot.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” said Drew Hammill.

More follows...

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in