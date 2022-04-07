Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid after attending White House event with Biden

Breakthrough Covid-19 infections continue to befall top officials in Washington DC as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the latest to announce a positive Covid test result on Thursday.

The Speaker’s announcement came just before her scheduled weekly press conference, which was canceled in response.

Ms Pelosi “is currently asymptomatic,” a top aide tweeted, and had already received a booster shot.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” said Drew Hammill.

More follows...