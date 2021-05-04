Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has criticised Republicans for allegedly searching for a “non-threatening woman” to replace Liz Cheney.

Pelosi’s staff sent out a spoof “help wanted” ad following talks of removing Ms Cheney from the party’s leadership over her vocal anti-Trump sentiments.

“Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Party Chair – their most senior woman in GOP leadership – for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more,” the ad says.

It comes after past reports in the press of Republican men’s criticism of Cheney.

“So what exactly are House GOP Leaders looking for in a #3? Punchbowl AM got the scoop and, well, it’s not surprising ... they want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them,” the statement read.

This refers Punchbowl News reporting on Tuesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise want Ms Cheney gone, and instead want someone who is “not relentlessly on message, but also someone who does not pose a threat to them and their power”.

Punchbowl’s reporting also suggested that senior Republicans want a woman if and when Ms Cheney’s position becomes vacant.

Ms Cheney is an outspoken opponent of Trump and the impact he has had on American politics, most notably she criticised him for saying that the 2020 election had been stolen through unverified claims of voter fraud.

Additionally, she condemned the former president for inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol building in front of a parade of Republican party donors. Donald Trump’s involvement in those fatal attempts to stop the confirmation of President Joe Biden led to him becoming the only president to being impeached twice.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Mr McCarthy said that some members of the caucus were “concerned” about Ms Cheney’s capacity to do her job as a conference chairwoman.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made. I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair – to carry that message,” he said.

Supporters of Mr McCarthy have made their intentions to remove Ms Cheney clear, with one member saying the issues with her have reached “boiling point”.