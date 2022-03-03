Pelosi calls for ban on oil from Russia: ‘I’m all for that’
Comes also as many are concerned about rising gas prices in the United States.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she would support banning oil imports from Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on Ukraine.
“I’m all for that — ban the oil from Russia,” she told reporters as concerns rise about rising gas prices in response to the crisis in Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies