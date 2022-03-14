House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give a virtual joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

The invitation comes as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine. Mr Zelensky joins a group of foreign heads of state that include his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, former German Chancellor Anglea Merkel, Winston Churchill and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war,” a dear colleague letter said.

The letter denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “cruel and diabolical aggression” and noted how Congress passed $13.6bn in aid to Ukraine in the most recent omnibus spending bill as well as sanctions against the Russian regime.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the letter said.

The address comes as Mr Zelensky criticised the United States for rejecting Poland’s offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to a US military base in Germany.

Plenty of members of Congress, including some Democrats, criticised President Joe Biden for not sending the jets. Ms Pelosi acknowledged Mr Zelensky’s frustration in her weekly press conference last week after a 45-minute conversation with the Ukrainian president.

“He – one of the things he called upon, of course – he wants planes, he wants anti‑missile weaponry, he wants armored cars, he wants a number – tanks. But he also – he wants the planes, the planes, the planes,” she said. “You know that. But he also said that we're going to need everybody's help in rebuilding Ukraine as soon as we end this war. He was very positive about that.”