Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former vice presidentMike Pence’s lawyer turned over a dozen classified records over to the FBI after they were found at the former vice president’s home, CNN reported.

A lawyer for Mr Pence found the documents at Mr Pence’s new home in Carmel, Indiana. Mr Pence served as governor of the state and a congressman before he became Donald Trump’s vice president.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division launched an investigation into how the documents landed in Mr Pence’s home.

The revelations come as President Joe Biden faces criticism for having classified documents from his time as Barack Obama’s vice president at his office at the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.