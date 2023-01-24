Jump to content

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 24 January 2023 17:26
Election 2024 Pence

Election 2024 Pence

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former vice presidentMike Pence’s lawyer turned over a dozen classified records over to the FBI after they were found at the former vice president’s home, CNN reported.

A lawyer for Mr Pence found the documents at Mr Pence’s new home in Carmel, Indiana. Mr Pence served as governor of the state and a congressman before he became Donald Trump’s vice president.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division launched an investigation into how the documents landed in Mr Pence’s home.

The revelations come as President Joe Biden faces criticism for having classified documents from his time as Barack Obama’s vice president at his office at the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

