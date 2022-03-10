Former vice president Mike Pence travelled to Israel on GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson, Axios reported.

Mr Pence visited Israel after largely remaining silent last year after the January 6 riot wherein supporters of former president Donald Trump raided the Capitol and screamed “Hang Mike Pence.”

Dr Adelson is a doctor from Israel who was married to the late GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, who himself bankrolled numerous Republican political campaigns, including Mr Trump’s campaign. Mr Trump rewarded Dr Adelson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

Mr Adelson died at the beginning of 2021 and since then, Dr Adelson has only given $5,000 to former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s organisation. Mr Pence also reportedly met and had dinner with Dr Adelson.

While in Israel, Mr Pence said that he would “tear up” any nuclear agreement the Biden administration were to make with Iran.

Mr Pence also visited Ukraine’s border with Samaritan’s Purse, the charity of Franklin Graham, the son of the late Rev Billy Graham.

“The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great. We encourage everyone to pray and contribute to @SamaritansPurse and other relief organizations today. Let’s stand together as one with the people of Ukraine,” he said.