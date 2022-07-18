Pence bucks Trump with endorsement in Arizona governor’s race

Former vice president Mike Pence once again broke from former president Donald Trump as he endorsed a challenger to Mr Trump’s preferred candidate in Arizona’s gubernatorial primary.

Mr Pence announced his endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson to replace term-limited Governor Doug Ducey on Monday morning.

“As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only candidate for Governor that will keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values,” Mr Pence said in a statement. “Karrin is the best choice for Arizona’s future, and I am proud to support her.”

Ms Robson thanked Mr Pence in response. Mr Ducey has also supported Mr Robson as his successor, touting her conservative bona fides and work in Ronald Reagan’s administration.

“Modern politics is full of charlatans & fakes, but VP Pence is the genuine article,” she said. “He has never wavered in his conservative beliefs & commitment to our Constitution, & left a rock-solid legacy as Gov to which I will aspire.”

Conversely, Mr Trump has supported former news anchor Kari Lake, who has been one of the biggest promoters of his lie that the election was stolen. Pence adviser Marc Short told Politico in a text message that Ms Lake is “perpetrating a fraud on Arizona Republican primary voters who ultimately will not be distracted by a parade of clowns at the circus.”

Arizona has proven central to Mr Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. Last month, the House select committee investigating the Janury 6 riot chronicled how the former president tried to pressure state House Speaker Rusty Bowers into trying to subvert the election results.

A poll from OH Predictive Insights showed that Ms Lake has a narrow lead, beating Ms Robson by about five points after former congressman Matt Salmon dropped out of the primary.