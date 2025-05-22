Goodbye to the Penny! Treasury Department announces plan to phase out the coin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Treasury Department said it plans to stop producing the penny — as the cost to create the coin is nearly four times its worth.

The U.S. mint made its final order of penny blanks and said it plans to halt the production of pennies once those run out, which will likely be in early 2026, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

In stopping the production of pennies, the Treasury expects an immediate annual savings of $56 million in reduced material costs, the Treasury said Thursday. While the penny is only worth a cent, the coin costs nearly 4 cents to create.

New pennies will stop going into circulation by early next year. After production stops, Americans will still be able to use pennies in cash transactions, however, businesses will have to adjust prices.

open image in gallery The U.S. Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will soon cease production of the 1-cent coin. ( AP2007 )

With the change, businesses will either have to round prices up or down to the nearest 5 cents to allow cash transactions to take place.

State and local governments are instructed to provide guidance to retailers so that sales taxes are correctly recorded, the Treasury said.

The announcement comes as the cost to make pennies has increased by over 20 percent in 2024, and as President Donald Trump announced he would cease production of the coin.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!” Trump previously wrote on his Truth Social site. “I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

There are currently about 114 billion pennies currently in circulation, though they have become a less common coin to use — with many living under couch cushions or in long-forgotten piggy banks.

According to the Federal Reserve, some 60 percent of actively circulating coins — roughly worth $14 billion — sit in coin jars.

Americans also throw away some $68 million in coins each year, according to the Journal.

Congress, which dictates currency specifications such as the size and metal content of each coin, could make Trump’s order permanent through law, though previous efforts to put the penny to rest have failed.

While Trump is not the first politician to take up the cause, with many advocates citing the high cost to create the coin, there are many fans of the penny, namely collectors.

The penny, which features President Abraham Lincoln’s profile, is also the most popular coin made by the U.S. Mint, which reported making 3.2 billion of the coin last year.

With reporting from the Associated Press.