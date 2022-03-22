Fox News anchors interrupt Biden critique to thank Pentagon for saving their correspondent
Reporter Benjamin Hall was injured by a mortar blast that killed two other journalists in Ukraine
There was a rare moment of congeniality between Fox News and Joe Biden's administration thanks to the Defence Department's efforts to rescue one of the network’s journalist in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Department of Defence Press Secretary John Kirby appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The interview covered potential diplomatic developments and Russia's ongoing siege of several Ukrainian cities.
Just before the interview ended, the Fox News hosts expressed their gratitude to the Defence Department for helping to rescue one of their journalists, Benjamin Hall. Mr Hall was severely injured by a mortar in Ukraine that killed two other Fox News journalists.
“Thank you as well for your – the Department of Defence and the Pentagon – assisting getting our man Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine,” anchor Steve Doocy said.
Anchor Ainsley Earhardt offered her own thanks, saying, "God bless you for that."
According to Mediaite, Mr Kirby appeared somewhat surprised by the show of appreciation from the Fox News hosts, but accepted it graciously nonetheless.
“Well, our thoughts and prayers go to Mr Hall and all the people at Fox and of course Mr Hall’s family,” Mr Kirby replied. “We were very glad to be able to help get him the care that he needs, and we look forward to seeing him come home to his family where he belongs. Again it was the right thing to do, and we were pleased to be able to help.”
Brian Kilmeade, another Fox News personality, insisted that the Defence Department "didn't help a little, you helped a lot”.
“Thanks, Brian. Again, we, unfortunately, as I think you all know, we are all too familiar with these kinds you have injuries. And we built up an expertise on how to treat the kinds of injuries that Mr Hall had,” Mr Kirby responded. “So, again, it was our honor to be able to help and, again, we just want to see him get home safe and sound and get back to his family, and we applaud the work that he, other Fox journalists as well as all journalists are doing even today on the ground in Ukraine.”
He said that it was "really important that you are there to tell these stories and to make sure the American people understand how bravely the Ukranians are fighting for their country and what we are doing to help them."
"It's a dangerous place, but that's usually where you find the best journalists," he said.
