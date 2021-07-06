Pentagon cancels $10bn Jedi cloud computing contract at centre of Amazon and Microsoft dispute

The Pentagon has announced that it is cancelling a $10bn cloud computing contract that became the centre of a legal dispute between Amazon and Microsoft.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Department of Defense said that it was pulling the plug on the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (Jedi) project.

“Due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conservancy, and industry advances, the Jedi Cloud contract no longer meets its needs,” the press release said.

Microsoft was awarded the contract in 2019 over Amazon Web Services. A month after the decision Amazon filed a lawsuit in the US Court of Federal Claims regarding the decision.

The company’s lawyers argued that then-president Donald Trump’s personal animosity towards Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos had influenced the decision.

A report by the Pentagon’s inspector general says that the White House did not appear to influence the decision.

The project to shift towards a cloud computing model is not completely dead, the Pentagon also says that it still needs enterprise-scale cloud capability, announcing a new multi-vendor contract — the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability.

Only tech giants Microsft and Amazon are capable of meeting the department’s requirements, according to the statement.

