A horrific US drone attack that killed a group of civilians including seven children and did not end up hitting a single enemy combatant will not result in any form of punishment for the personnel involved, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper reported on Monday, citing a senior Pentagon officials, that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had opted to accept the recommendations of Gen Kenneth Mckenzie, head of US Central Command, and Gen Richard Clarke of US Special Operations Command. The two commanders reportedly found no reason to discipline any of those involved.

Their findings come after the botched operation was initially presented to the media as a successful strike against militants aligned with Isis-k, an Islamic State-linked group opposed to Afghanistan’s new Taliban leadership that carried out a successful attack on US personnel assisting with evacuations days earlier.

What was at first portrayed as the destruction of a truck bearing explosives turned out to be the leveling of a residential building, as the truck was later judged to have only been carrying water bottles or other containers. A secondary explosion occurred when a nearby propane tank or other fuel source was caught in the first blast.

Altogether, the two explosions resulted in the deaths of 10 Afghan citizens, including as many as seven children.

