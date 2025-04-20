Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Pentagon officials, who were removed from their jobs amid an investigation into leaks at the department, now claim they were “slandered.”

Earlier this week, Dan Caldwell, a top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave for an “an unauthorized disclosure,” a government official previously told Reuters. He and two other officials — Colin Carroll, chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary, and Darin Selnick, deputy chief of staff for the department — were fired on Friday, Politico reported.

Now, the three men say they are “incredibly disappointed by the manner in which our service at the Department of Defense ended,” according to a joint statement posted from Caldwell’s X account.

“Unnamed Pentagon officials have slandered our character with baseless attacks on our way out the door,” the trio wrote.

The Independent has reached out to the department for comment.

All three have served the country — Caldwell is a Marine corps veteran, Selnick is a retired air force officer, and Carroll is a Marine corps reservist — and “based on our collective service, we understand the importance of information security and worked every day to protect it,” they wrote.

The group noted they haven’t been told what they were investigated for or whether there was even a “real investigation” into leaks.

In a late March memo, Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, requested a probe into "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications,” Reuters reported.

Kasper is now also under review as part of the probe, sources told CBS News, just one day after Politico reported he was leaving his post for a different role at the department.

This whirlwind of change means Hegseth is now, at least temporarily, without a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and top adviser.

“At this time, no final senior staffing changes have been decided, and the secretary will make any future announcements on his own timetable,” a senior defense official told CBS News.

“While this experience has been unconscionable, we remain supportive of the Trump-Vance Administration’s mission to make the Pentagon great again and achieve peace through strength. We hope in the future to support those efforts in different capacities, they concluded.

The news comes weeks after Caldwell was named as the defense secretary's best point of contact in the now-infamous group chat shared with an Atlantic journalist now known as Signalgate.

More recently, Caldwell and Selnick were escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and had their access to the building suspended. Both men previously worked at Concerned Veterans for America, a nonprofit that Hegseth spearheaded.