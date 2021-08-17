US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced he and his husband Chasten have become parents.

According to Mr Buttigieg, the couple is in the still in the process, and will have more information in the future. It is unclear if they currently have a child living with them.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us," Mr Buttigieg said. "We can't wait to share more soon."

Mr Buttigieg made the announcement on Twitter, where the couple was offered congratulations.

The Transportation Secretary is the first openly gay man to become a major presidential candidate, and also the first to be confirmed to a US cabinet position.

Chasten Buttigieg frequently appeared on the campaign trail alongside his husband during the 2020 presidential primaries.

Mr Buttigieg dropped out of the race two days before centrist Democrats consolidated their power on Super Tuesday in an effort to thwart Bernie Sanders’ presidential ambitions.

After Joe Biden took office, he selected Mr Buttigieg to fill the role of Transportation Secretary. He has recently been involved in the lengthy and contentious negotiations over the US infrastructure bill.

Last week, the Senate passed a version of the bill that would appropriate $1 trillion toward infrastructure projects. That version has been has been lauded by Democrats as a major bipartisan win, as Donald Trump called on Republicans to reject the bill, suggesting it will lead to the Green New Deal. Ultimately 19 Republican senators - including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell - broke from Mr Trump’s calls and voted to support the measure.