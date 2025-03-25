Pete Buttigieg calls on Trump to act over Signal leak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Buttigieg suggested that President Donald Trump should fire officials involved in the Signal leak hours after the former Transport Secretary called it the “highest level of f***up imaginable.”

The Democrat appeared on CNN’s The Source on Monday evening after reports emerged that The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeff Goldberg was invited to an encrypted chat days before the wave of air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Buttigieg reflected on his time serving in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve when probed by host Kaitlan Collins about whether Trump administration officials in the “Houthi PC small group” channel deserve to be fired.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “I mean, if I made a mistake like this as lieutenant, I would be probably not just fired, but probably indicted and tried and maybe in prison.”

Buttigieg said that Trump’s previous career as a reality TV star on The Apprentice means he’s well placed to dismiss some of those involved.

“And, if there’s no accountability for a screw-up like this, especially from a president who used to fire people every day on television for sport, what are we even doing here?” he added,

open image in gallery Pete Buttigieg told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that if he made a mistake while in the Navy like Trump officials involved in the Signal security breach, he may have been indicted ( Kaitlan Collins/CNN/X )

Buttigieg also questioned the credentials possessed by Hegseth, who disclosed the war plans in the Signal chat, to run the Department of Defense.

“Our current secretary of Defense hadn’t shown a lot of evidence of running a large organization or, let alone running a large organization well, and he got put in charge of the largest organization in the United States of America and the most important organization in the world – which is the U.S. Department of Defense,” he told Collins.

Just hours after Goldberg’s explosive report dropped for The Atlantic, Buttigieg condemned the national security leak, tweeting that “from an operational security perspective, this is the highest level of f***up imaginable.”

“These people cannot keep America safe,” he added.

Goldberg wrote that he was invited to connect on Signal by White House National Security Adviser Mike Walz on March 11. The journalist, who uses the encrypted messaging platform under his initials “JG,” said he was added to a group called the “Houthi PC small group,” where the war plans were disclosed two days later.

open image in gallery Mike Waltz is believed to have invited The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to a Signal group earlier in the month ( AP )

Signal is not an official communications channel available to top government officials.

Along with Waltz, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, are among officials in the chat who had previously condemned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while in office.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East and Ukraine negotiator, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller were among others who appeared to be included in the Signal channel.

No one managed to spot Goldberg in the group, even when he left the chat – which would have notified members.

Vance appeared to disagree with Trump's wisdom on the strikes, noting: “I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now.”

Alongside leaking details of U.S. war plans, the vice president and defense secretary also shared their disdain for what Hegseth called “European free-loading.”

When probed by a reporter in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he didn’t know “anything about” the story.