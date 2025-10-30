Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lt. Gen. Joe McGee, a three-star general working on the Pentagon’s Joint Staff, was forced out of his role after months of sustained tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a new report alleges.

McGee left his position as the director of strategy, plans, and policy on the Joint Staff earlier this month, CNN reports, citing sources familiar with the matter. Before his latest role, McGee served as the Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

In his role, McGee had “pushed back” against Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and Hegseth on several topics, including Caribbean military operations, CNN’s sources said. It’s also reported Caine and Hegseth were sometimes frustrated with McGee, and believed he moved too slowly, according to one of the outlet’s sources.

There were internal discussions earlier this year about how to push McGee out, two of CNN’s sources said. One source told the outlet McGee “has had a target on his back for a while now.” McGee was nominated for a promotion by former President Joe Biden last year, but wasn’t nominated again under President Donald Trump, the outlet reports.

Lt. Gen. Joe McGee left his position earlier this month following months of tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a new report claims ( Joint Chiefs of Staff )

The Independent has attempted to contact McGee. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN. The Independent has also contacted the Defense Department for comment.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell denied that McGee and Hegseth clashed, according to CNN.

“General McGee is retiring, and the war department is grateful for his service,” he said.

A Joint Staff spokesperson told CNN said McGee is retiring after nearly three years of “outstanding leadership and service on the Joint Staff.”

“We are grateful for his 35 years of honorable and dedicated service to the Nation,” the spokesperson said. “We owe him a great debt for his service and it is regrettable anonymous sources would put the focus anywhere else.”

Hegseth has pushed out more than a dozen top military officials this year, according to the outlet.

Hegseth also came under fire earlier this month after the Pentagon announced new restrictions for reporters. Dozens of major news outlets, including Hegseth’s former network, Fox News, declined to sign the new policy.