Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has refused to rule out military action in Mexico, saying that “all options will be on the table” when dealing with foreign terrorist organizations.

Hegseth warned on Fox News that there would be a “shift” in military focus toward the securing of America’s borders and the protection of civilians.

On his first day in office Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Mexican cartels and other criminal organizations as foreign terrorists, in an effort to apply pressure on Mexico to control its illegal drug trade.

The order also gives the administration more power to impose economic penalties and travel restrictions, as well as potentially to even take military action in foreign countries.

open image in gallery Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has refused to rule out military strikes in Mexico, saying that ‘all options are on the table’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Asked on Friday if the order granted him the power to “go after” the cartels “in Mexico or wherever they are,” Hegseth replied: “I don't want to get ahead of the president, and I won't.

“That's ultimately going to be his decision, but let me be clear, all options will be on the table if we're dealing with what are designated to be foreign terrorist organizations who are specifically targeting Americans on our border.”

He continued: “We're finally securing our border. We've been securing other people's borders for a very long time. The military is orienting, shifting toward an understanding of homeland defense on our sovereign territorial border.”

Hegseth added: “That is something we will do and do robustly.”

In a separate executive order, also signed Monday, Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S. border with Mexico, allowing the National Guard and military personnel to be sent to the border.

open image in gallery On his first day in office Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Mexican cartels and other criminal organizations as foreign terrorists ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“America’s sovereignty is under attack,” the order stated. “Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, including America.”

Two days later, CNN reported that the president had ordered thousands of active duty troops to the southern border to help Customs and Border Protection in the area.The soldiers will not be authorized to conduct arrests, seize drugs or interact with migrants aside from transporting them to other facilities, according to the outlet.

The troops are expected to help in command-and-control centers, aid in air operations and provide additional intelligence specialists “to assess threats and migrant flows,” CNN reported.