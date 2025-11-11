Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A female Navy officer was about to be given a historic title. Then Hegseth stepped in

There were just two women in the Navy Special Warfare combat crew as of the 2024 budget year

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Tuesday 11 November 2025 21:31 GMT
Comments
Related: Pete Hegseth tells America's enemies 'f*** around, find out'

A female Navy officer was about to be given a historic role overseeing elite Navy SEALs before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly stepped in, a new report claims.

The unnamed officer was set to be the first woman in a Naval Special Warfare command after becoming the first woman to serve with SEAL Team Six as troop commander.

A formal ceremony celebrating the new role was scheduled for last July, but two weeks before the event, her command was canceled, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

There was speculation in the Naval Special Warfare community that the command was likely canceled by Hegseth because he didn’t want a woman in a role that is closely aligned with recruiting Navy SEALs and other elite roles.

A female Navy officer was about to be given a historic title, but then Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stepped in, according to a new report
A female Navy officer was about to be given a historic title, but then Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stepped in, according to a new report (Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

“They want to keep it the brotherhood and don’t like that she’s coming in and challenging the status quo,” one Navy special operations official told CNN.

The Independent has reached out to the Navy for comment.

Hegseth has made some controversial past remarks about the inclusion of women in the military. He said on a podcast last year, before he was confirmed as defense secretary, the military “should not have women in combat roles.”

The secretary defended his views during his Senate confirmation hearing.

There were just two women in the Navy Special Warfare combat crew as of the 2024 budget year
There were just two women in the Navy Special Warfare combat crew as of the 2024 budget year (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

“I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform past and present,” he said. “My critiques, senator, recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I’ve seen standards lowered,” for women to participate in combat.

As of the 2024 budget year, there were hundreds of women serving in special operations roles in the military, including two part of the Navy Special Warfare combat crew, according to the Associated Press.

The Pentagon told CNN women are “excited” to serve under the “strong leadership” of Hegseth and President Donald Trump. Defense officials also claimed military standards “across the board have largely been ignored by leadership of the past.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in