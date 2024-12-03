Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary is looking increasingly tenuous as new revelations about the ex-Fox host’s past history with women come to light.

Almost certain to face unified Democratic resistance, Hegseth can only afford three defections from his own party. The question now: Will the same senators who tanked Matt Gaetz’s nomination with their “implacable” resistance to his selection be the ones to take Hegseth down?

To date, the former cable news talking head has already criticized two of them: Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. The centrist Alaska and Maine senators were among the handful thought to have been unmovable against Gaetz. Hegseth, in comments on Fox News, derided them both as divorced from the realities of working Americans after they voted to protect the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare) from a Republican repeal effort.

Both senators have dismissed Hegseth’s criticism in statements made since his nomination was announced. Collins, however, said that she intended to look at character and judgment when deciding how to vote on such picks — a remark that hints at a possible lack of traction for Trump’s choice for Pentagon leader.

“If I look and see a pattern that causes me to think the person would not be a good leader and doesn’t have character or the impartiality — if it’s a judge, for example — that would concern me,” Collins told reporters.

On that front, Hegseth took a one-two punch this week.

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Defense, is facing new challenges standing in the way of his appointment ( Getty Images )

A letter written by his mother in which she referred to him as an “abuser of women” for whom she had “no respect” drew gasps across the political media spectrum. Penelope Hegseth’s acidic denunciation of her son was published by The New York Times. In a follow-up letter she apologized; she did so as well in an interview with the Times, saying that her tone in the letter had been angry and emotional because of a particularly trying time in the family. But what she did not do was invalidate the content of the letter, wherein she said her son “lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his power and ego”.

Apology or not, it’s a letter that will generate further discussion around the allegations of sexual assault Hegseth faces from a woman who says he trapped her in a hotel room. He firmly denies these allegations, and says that the encounter was entirely consensual. Hegseth reached a financial settlement with the woman after authorities declined to charge him.

Hegseth’s relationship-busting child that he fathered with a producer who worked at Fox while he was still married to his second wife will also, no doubt, continue to generate discussions about his character.

President-elect Donald Trump has done little to defend Hegseth in recent days, a possible sign of where things are headed. Recent statements from the presidential transition team have instead centered around praise for Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI during his second term. Patel, a loyalist who has echoed calls to shut down the law enforcement agency entirely, represents another hard pill to swallow for many in the Senate Republican caucus.

At the bare minimum, Hegseth is headed for one of the most uncomfortable and public grillings by a Senate panel in recent memory. There’s little sign he’s doing anything to avert it — including meeting with some of the Republicans who will likely do the grilling.

But Hegseth’s alleged problematic treatment of women is now just one of his issues. The second is the fog of questions emerging around his use or abuse of alcohol, and his conduct in such situations.

His management of a major veterans’ group, Concerned Veterans for America, is now under the microscope. According to a whistleblower report obtained by The New Yorker, the group Hegseth once lead was forced to institute a “no drinking” policy at events in 2014 as a direct response to his behavior.

“I’ve seen him drunk so many times. I’ve seen him dragged away not a few times but multiple times. To have him at the Pentagon would be scary,” one CVA figure told The New Yorker.

Hegseth soon reversed the “no drinking” policy. Then, that same month, he was allegedly “so drunk [at an event that] he tried to get on the stage and dance with the strippers”. He has not addressed these claims, but they are, of course, damaging and come at an extremely inconvenient time.

As senators return to Capitol Hill from the Thanksgiving holiday, we can likely expect to see some real movement one way or the other on Hegseth in the immediate future. So far, he has said nothing about the letter from his mother or the claims about his drinking. Whether he can continue to remain silent — and what might happen if he speaks out — is something we’re likely to find out very soon.