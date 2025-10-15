Pete Hegseth’s plane forced to make emergency landing in the UK after crack in the windshield
Everyone on the plane was safe following the “unscheduled landing”
An airplane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was forced to make an emergency landing in the United Kingdom Wednesday due to a crack in its windshield, officials said.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on social media that on the way back to the U.S. after NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting in Belgium, the plane made an “unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom” because of a crack in the aircraft’s windshield — also known as a windscreen.
The plane landed based on standard procedures, and all of the passengers on board, including Hegseth, were safe, Parnell added.
“All good. Thank God,” Hegseth wrote on X. “Continue mission!”
It was unclear what caused the crack in the plane’s windshield.
Flight tracking data showed the plane took off from Brussels and made it past Ireland before turning around to land at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England at 7:07 p.m. local time. It was not known what time the plane initially took off.
This is a breaking news story...
