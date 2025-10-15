Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Pete Hegseth’s plane forced to make emergency landing in the UK after crack in the windshield

Everyone on the plane was safe following the “unscheduled landing”

Isabel Keane
in New York
Wednesday 15 October 2025 19:57 BST
Comments
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday for NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting before his plane had to make an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday for NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting before his plane had to make an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield (AFP via Getty Images)

An airplane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was forced to make an emergency landing in the United Kingdom Wednesday due to a crack in its windshield, officials said.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on social media that on the way back to the U.S. after NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting in Belgium, the plane made an “unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom” because of a crack in the aircraft’s windshield — also known as a windscreen.

The plane landed based on standard procedures, and all of the passengers on board, including Hegseth, were safe, Parnell added.

“All good. Thank God,” Hegseth wrote on X. “Continue mission!”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday for NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting before his plane had to make an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday for NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting before his plane had to make an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield (AFP via Getty Images)

It was unclear what caused the crack in the plane’s windshield.

Flight tracking data showed the plane took off from Brussels and made it past Ireland before turning around to land at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England at 7:07 p.m. local time. It was not known what time the plane initially took off.

This is a breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in