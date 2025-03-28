Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is being slammed for a recently spotted Arabic tattoo on his right bicep, which critics argue is Islamophobic.

Observers noticed the tattoo when Hegseth worked out alongside service members at a military base in Hawaii this week.

The design features the Arabic word kafir, a religious term for a non-believer or someone “who knowingly conceals or denies fundamental, divine truths,” according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which previously advocated against Hegseth’s nomination.

The advocacy group argued that the tattoo, located next to Hegseth’s tattoo of “Deus Vult,” a slogan once used by Christian crusaders and now sometimes associated with white supremacist groups, “is a sign of both anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity.”

“Leadership demands respect for all, not divisive gestures,” the group’s national executive director, Nihad Awad, wrote on X. “Mocking beliefs, especially as a public figure, is not strength—it's immaturity. We deserve better.”

Pro-Palestine activist Nerdeen Kiswani took a similar tack, arguing the tattoo was “a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing U.S. wars.”

open image in gallery Critics argue Defense Secretary’s tattoo could be read as insult to Muslims in- and outside the military. ( Defense Department )

“It’s not about his personal beliefs,” she wrote on X. “It’s about how these beliefs translate into policy – how they shape military decisions, surveillance programs, and foreign interventions targeting Muslim countries.”

The Independent has contacted the Defense Department for comment.

Hegseth appears to have had the tattoo since at least 2024.

During his confirmation process, Hegseth faced criticism over the “Deus Vult” tattoo, which the administration has described as a benign “Christian motto.”

open image in gallery Hegseth has previously claimed that another of his tattoos – a Jerusalem Cross – on his chest, prevented him from being included involved in security arrangements for Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021 ( Pete Hegseth/ Instagram )

Hegesth has previously dismissed the existence of extremism within the military, and slammed what his lawyer called “outlandish claims” in a New Yorker story that he drunkenly yelled “Kill all Muslims!” at a bar in 2015

Prior to Hegseth being nominated, the former national guardsmen was kept off duty at Joe Biden’s inauguration over concerns about his tattoos, some of which feature symbols that have been used by far-right groups.