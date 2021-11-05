Biden hails new Pfizer pill to treat Covid patients but stresses importance of avoiding infection

<p>President Joe Biden on Friday hailed the arrival of a new pill treatment for Covid-19 </p>

President Biden hailed a new pill from Pfizer that appears to be highly effective at treating Covid-19, but emphasized that the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination.

“Last night, we received promising news about another potent, potential Covid treatment: a pill, a pill developed by Pfizer that may dramatically reduce the risk of being hospitalized or dying when taken shortly after infection,” the president said in a national address on Friday. “We have already secured millions of doses, and the therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

