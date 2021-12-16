Capitol riot committee subpoenas coup PowerPoint author Phil Waldron

Mr Waldron, a retired army colonel, was the author of the 36-page PowerPoint presentation which ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the House select committee

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 16 December 2021 22:47
Comments
(Independent)

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued a subpoena for documents and testimony to Phil Waldron, the retired US Army colonel who authored the 36-page PowerPoint presentation which suggested that former president Donald Trump use the national guard to overturn the 2020 election.

In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said Mr Waldron “reportedly played a role in promoting claims of election fraud and circulating potential strategies for challenging results of the 2020 election”.

Mr Thompson added that Mr Waldron “was also apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack,” and called the 36-page PowerPoint presentation which he reportedly authored “an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election”.

In a letter to Mr Waldron released by the select committee, Mr Thompson advised him that he is expected to deliver requested documents to the committee by 10 January and appear to give evidence at a deposition one week later.

More follows...

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in