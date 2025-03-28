Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Associated Press journalist who took a renowned photo of President Donald Trump after he emerged from an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, testified about the impact of the White House limiting the news wire service from presidential events.

“It’s hurting us big time,” Evan Vucci, the chief photographer for AP in Washington D.C., said on Thursday during a hearing in the case between AP and the White House. “We’re basically dead in the water on major news stories.”

His testimony arrives weeks after Trump restricted AP’s access to key events and areas such as Air Force One and the Oval Office due to the news organization’s decision to refer to the “Gulf of Mexico” rather than the “Gulf of Mexico.”

open image in gallery Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Photographer Evan Vucci testified in court on Thursday in the news outlet’s efforts to get the White House to loosen restrictions it placed on access. He took the famous photo of Trump after the Pennsylvania rally shooting ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery After winning Political Photo of the Year from the White House News Press Association, Vucci tweeted that the photo ‘underscores the importance of eyewitness journalism and AP’s legacy of documenting the presidency’ ( AP )

Vucci explained that AP is “struggling to keep up” with competitors when it comes to major news events and other photographers may not be as well-equipped to take photos either due to skill set or experience.

As an example, he pointed to Trump’s recent contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Without access, AP had to rely on foreign-based wire services for images but the photographer that day lacked experience and did not quickly send photos back to editors for wider distribution. As a result, AP was slower to publish images.

Vucci, a veteran photographer who has won Pulitzer Prizes, has captured some of the most well-known news images around the world, including in 2008 when an Iraqi journalist threw a shoe at former president George W. Bush during a press conference.

Most recently, Vucci captured the moment Trump emerged from a Secret Service huddle with his fist in the air after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Pennsylvania.

After winning Political Photo of the Year from the White House News Press Association, Vucci tweeted that the photo “underscores the importance of eyewitness journalism and AP’s legacy of documenting the presidency.”

“I look forward to the day I can once again cover President Trump alongside my colleagues. Now more than ever, independent, nonpartisan photojournalism is essential,” Vucci wrote earlier this month.

In addition to Vucci, AP’s Chief White House Correspondent Zeke Miller testified that the news outlet’s limited access meant its coverage does not have “the same level of completeness” that it once did.

AP is one of the world’s biggest wire news services used by local, national and international news outlets. Vucci estimated its photographs reach approximately four billion people.