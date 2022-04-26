After billing his interview with ex-president Donald Trump as a must-watch event, former ITV presenter Piers Morgan’s second day of revelations from his sit-down with the man who fomented a mob to keep himself in office didn’t show the twice-impeached former chief executive opining on weighty world affairs or offering any policy proposals for a 2024 campaign.

Here are the top takeaways from what Mr Trump had to say to Morgan.

He really, really dislikes the Duchess of Sussex

During his time in the White House, Mr Trump was notorious for the disdain he showed for Black woman, whether it was attacking journalists such as NBC’s Kristen Welker or TheGrio’s April Ryan, or ginning up rally crowds to chant “send her back” about a Somali-American congresswoman who’d complained about his administration.

And when it came time to weigh in on the first Black member of the British royal family, Mr Trump was true to form.

Asked to offer opinions about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mr Trump was blunt: “I’m not a fan of Meghan”.

The ex-president accused Harry, a former combat helicopter pilot and Afghanistan veteran, of being “led around by his nose” by his American-born spouse.

“I think he’s an embarrassment,” Mr Trump said.

The twice-impeached — and thrice-married — former president also predicted the Sussexes marriage would not last, and said the Duke would eventually return to the UK and be forced to grovel to return to royal duties.

“I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends,” he said, adding that he was a “very good predictor” of “almost everything”.

He did actually hit a hole-in-one during a recent golf outing

When Mr Trump issued a statement through his taxpayer-funded post-presidential office (complete with the Great Seal of the United States) boasting that he’d made a hole-in-one during a golf outing with PGA veteran Ernie Els, longtime observers of the 45th president may have had reason to doubt his veracity.

The former president is widely known to be an above-average golfer, but also has a reputation as an inveterate cheater.

But Mr Els confirmed the feat in an interview with the Palm Beach Post, telling a reporter: “"We're all watching and I'm like, 'this thing is looking good’ — it bounces and I got my contact lenses in. I saw it clearly”.

Weeks later, Mr Trump was still talking about it.

Morgan brought the matter up towards the end of his interview with the ex-president, who recalled how the other golfers in his group jumped up and down in celebration and claimed the feat was his seventh time reaching the hole in just one shot.

He didn’t storm out of the interview

While Morgan and his colleagues at TalkTV billed the end of his interview with Mr Trump as a spectacular blow-up, the actual end was anticlimactic.

Before playing the clip in question, Morgan spent several minutes haranguing Mr Trump’s communications director, Taylor Budowich, calling the staffer “incompetent” among other things.

But when the tape rolled, all it showed was Morgan congratulating Mr Trump on his hole-in-one and telling him: “That was a great interview”.

Mr Trump replied: “Yeah, that’s fine” before telling Morgan’s crew to turn off the camera.