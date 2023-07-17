Husband of ‘pink beret’ rioter arrested over January 6 Capitol riot

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The husband of the viral “pink beret” protester at the Capitol riot has been identified and arrested.

Spencer Geller was photographed wearing a red Maga hat and a puffy black coat and carrying a big blue flag on 6 January alongside the “pink beret” rioter, according to an FBI affidavit.

Mr Geller “can be seen pushing bike racks into a line of officers during the time of the initial breach on the West side of the U.S. Capitol,” the affidavit said. After the breach, the affidavit continued, he can be seen “at various other points within the restricted area” at the Capitol building, accompanied by photographs of his movements.

Spencer Geller was previously referred to as #CaliGreat (FBI)

“He was one of the first individuals to arrive at the West Plaza,” the FBI wrote.

Mr Geller was previously referred to as #CaliGreat. The “pink beret” rioter was previously identified as Jennifer Vargas Geller. Photos of her went viral after the FBI tweeted them out asking for tips in April.

Mrs Geller’s ex reported her to the FBI in a complaint in May, the document said, and she was charged with multiple counts. The affidavit also said that the tipster believed that the two are now married and may have been travelling to Japan.

Mr Geller also faces multiple counts, according to the affidavit, which was dated 13 July.