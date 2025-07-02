Post office in Plains, Georgia, to be renamed to honor Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small-town post office is about to see a big change.

The post office in Plains, Georgia — home to just over 500 people — is set to be renamed in honor of the town's most famous residents: the late former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Plains Post Office will be renamed the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office on Wednesday after Congress passed a bill last year implementing the change. The post office’s new name will be celebrated with a ceremony at the Plains Community Center.

"This dedication ceremony will celebrate the Carters’ significant contributions to society, and the building will serve as a lasting symbol of their legacy and inspire future generations to engage in service and advocacy for those in need," the Post Office said in a statement, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The former president grew up in Plains and returned there after losing his reelection bid in 1980. The Carters are buried on the grounds of the former president’s childhood home and farm, which has since been preserved as a national historical park.

open image in gallery The Plains, Georgia, post office will be renamed after former President Jimmy Carter and his wife on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

The couple’s son, James “Chip” Carter III, is expected to attend the Wednesday celebration. Rosalynn Carter’s sister, Lillian Allethea Smith Wall, is also set to make an appearance, according to local outlet 11Alive.

Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop introduced a bill to rename the post office in September. Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock seconded the bill.

"Renaming the post office in Plains, Georgia, in honor of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter is a tribute to their lifelong service," Ossoff said at the time. "The Carters have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. A post office named in their honor in Plains is a small but fitting tribute to their legacy."

The former president died at 100 in December 2024, one month before the bill was signed into law. The former first lady died at 96 in November 2023.

open image in gallery Jimmy Carter embraces his wife, Rosalynn Carter, after discovering he won the 1976 presidential election. The former president died in December, more than two years after his wife died ( Getty Images )

Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, served in the White House from 1977 to 1981. He is known for both his political career, and humanitarian service after leaving Washington, including building homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Former President Joe Biden hailed Jimmy Carter’s “strength of character” as he delivered his eulogy in January.

“A white southern Baptist who led us on civil rights, a decorated Navy veteran who brokered peace, a brilliant nuclear engineer who led on nuclear nonproliferation, a hard-working farmer who championed conservation and clean energy ... through it all, he showed us how character and faith start with ourselves and then flows to others,” Biden said of the former president.