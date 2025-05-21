Trump stops civil rights investigations into local police departments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice is dismissing lawsuits against several local police departments, ending critical investigations into allegations of constitutional violations and civil rights abuses in the wake of high-profile police killings.

Justice Department officials announced on Wednesday they were pulling Joe Biden-era lawsuits targeting police departments in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, which came under scrutiny following the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, whose deaths galvanized racial justice protests in 2020.

The department is also ending investigations into law enforcement agencies in Memphis, Oklahoma City and Phoenix as well as Trenton, New Jersey and Mount Vernon, New York. A case against the Louisiana State Police also was dropped.

Justice Department probes into police departments in Louisville and Minneapolis — known as pattern-or-practice investigations — revealed histories of excessive force, discrimination against Black residents, and First Amendment violations.

The investigations followed criminal trials into the officers involved in the killings of Floyd in Minneapolis and Taylor in Louisville.

The Justice Department under the Trump administration now claims that the consent decrees reached with those agencies and the federal government to rectify civil rights violations “went far beyond the Biden administration’s accusations of unconstitutional conduct” and “would have imposed years of micromanagement of local police departments by federal courts and expensive independent monitors, and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of compliance costs, without a legally or factually adequate basis for doing so.”

Donald Trump’s appointed chief of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, Harmeet Dhillon, has recast the agency’s mission into one that leans into the president’s grievances and shifts its focus away from critical missions like police oversight and combating racial discrimination.

“Overbroad police consent decrees divest local control of policing from communities where it belongs, turning that power over to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, often with an anti-police agenda,” Dhillon said in a statement Wednesday.

“Today, we are ending the Biden Civil Rights Division’s failed experiment of handcuffing local leaders and police departments with factually unjustified consent decrees,” she said.

This is a developing story