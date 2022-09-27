Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

John Fetterman’s lead against Dr Oz narrows in Pennsylvania

Fetterman holds a three-point lead against the Republican television host, according to a new poll

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 27 September 2022 14:38
Comments
Trump baselessly accuses John Fetterman of using illegal drugs

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s lead against former television host and retired physician Mehmet Oz has narrowed, according to a new poll from Insider Advantage and FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Mr Fetterman leads Dr Oz 45 per cent to 42 per cent, putting him well within the margin of error. Mr Fetterman leads with female voters, 49.1 to 33.8. But his lead with African American voters is surprisingly low for a Democratic nominee, with 62 per cent of African Americans supporting Mr Fetterman compared with 16 per cent supporting Dr Oz.

Dr Oz slightly leads Mr Fetterman among independent voters, 36.1 per cent to 35.1 per cent, which is within the margin of error, as well as with male voters 48.8 per cent to 40.1 per cent. But Mr Fetterman leads with white voters 44.5 per cent to 41.6 per cent.

Recommended

But Dr Oz’s biggest trouble might be enthusiasm from his own party. Only 75.3 per cent of Republicans said they would vote for Dr Oz, whom former president Donald Trump endorsed ahead of the bruising May primary. By comparison, 80.4 per cent of Democratic voters said they would vote for Mr Fetterman.

The poll surveyed 550 likely voters between 23 September and 2 4 September.

Conversely, a new poll by Marist found that Mr Fetterman holds a more comfortable lead over Dr Oz, 51 per cent to 41 per cent.

The two have engaged in a vicious war of words throughout the campaign, with Mr Fetterman pillorying Dr Oz for living in neighbouring New Jersey as Dr Oz has criticised Mr Fetterman for avoiding debating him after Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke ahead of the primary.

Dr Oz has also attacked Mr Fetterman for being weak on crime, which Mr Trump also attacked Mr Fetterman on during a rally in Wilkes-Barre earlier this month.

The two will finally face off in a debate on 25 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in