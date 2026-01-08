Bets are flooding into Polymarket on which country Trump could attack next

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gamblers are rushing to place online bets on which country Donald Trump could attack next.

Polymarket, a popular crypto-based betting market, has recently added multiple betting contracts that allow users to bet on potential U.S. military action in countries including Colombia and Cuba.

It comes after one trader won more than $400,000 with a wager that Nicolas Maduro would be ousted as the leader of Venezuela, according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, some traders were disappointed after placing wagers on a U.S. invasion in Venezuela by January 31. Polymarket later added a note to the contract saying that the mission to capture Maduro did not qualify as an “invasion.”

Elsewhere, gamblers predict a 25 percent chance that airstrikes will be launched on Iran by January 31, and a 63 percent chance that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel will be broken by June 30.

open image in gallery Polymarket, a popular crypto-based betting market, has recently added multiple betting contracts that allows users to bet on potential U.S. military action in countries including Colombia and Cuba ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Polymarket betting contract showing the likelihood of U.S. strikes on Colombia ( Polymarket )

The site appears to be aware of the ethical concerns surrounding its wagers.

“The promise of prediction markets is to harness the wisdom of the crowd to create accurate, unbiased forecasts for the most important events to society,” a disclaimer not on Middle East betting contracts states.

“That ability is particularly invaluable in gut-wrenching times like today. After discussing with those directly affected by the attacks, who had dozens of questions, we realized that prediction markets could give them the answers they needed in ways TV news and 𝕏 could not.”

open image in gallery Polymarket is seemingly aware of the ethical concerns surrounding its wagers ( AP )

The Independent has contacted Polymarket for comment.

Other geopolitical bets are also gaining traction, including the likelihood of Trump acquiring Greenland by the end of 2026, which currently sits at 16 percent.

Prediction markets, including Polymarket, gained more public attention when they predicted the president’s victory in the 2024 election. They also expand into sporting events alongside traditional betting sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel.