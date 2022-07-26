Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mike Pompeo in talks to meet with Jan 6 committee, report claims

Trump’s former Secretary of State could give testimony this week, says ABC News

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 26 July 2022 19:44
Comments

Related video: Jan 6 hearing audience laughs at video of Josh Hawley running from mob

Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in talks to speak to the House January 6 select committee, a report claims.

Mr Pompeo is set to give testimony to the committee behind closed doors in the next few days, according to ABC News.

The committee, which is investigating the attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, held its final high-profile public hearing for the summer last week but has said it will return for more in September.

A lawyer for Mr Pompeo declined to comment to ABC News, as did a spokesperson for the January 6 committee.

During one hearing, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mr Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Mr Pompeo called her boss on 6 January and told him that the Cabinet was discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the one-term president from office.

Recommended

“And from what I understand, it was more of a – this is what I’m hearing, I want you to be aware of it, but I also think it’s worth putting on your radar because you are the chief of staff,” she said Mr Pompeo had told Mr Meadows.

Mr Pompeo has denied a claim in Jonathan Karl’s book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show that he discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in