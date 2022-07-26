Mike Pompeo in talks to meet with Jan 6 committee, report claims
Trump’s former Secretary of State could give testimony this week, says ABC News
Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in talks to speak to the House January 6 select committee, a report claims.
Mr Pompeo is set to give testimony to the committee behind closed doors in the next few days, according to ABC News.
The committee, which is investigating the attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, held its final high-profile public hearing for the summer last week but has said it will return for more in September.
A lawyer for Mr Pompeo declined to comment to ABC News, as did a spokesperson for the January 6 committee.
During one hearing, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mr Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Mr Pompeo called her boss on 6 January and told him that the Cabinet was discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the one-term president from office.
“And from what I understand, it was more of a – this is what I’m hearing, I want you to be aware of it, but I also think it’s worth putting on your radar because you are the chief of staff,” she said Mr Pompeo had told Mr Meadows.
Mr Pompeo has denied a claim in Jonathan Karl’s book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show that he discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
